Sony pulls out of MWC 2020, will debut phones on YouTube instead

Sony is the latest tech giant to pull out of MWC 2020, which is taking place later this month, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Instead of holding a press conference at the event, Sony plans to host one on its official Xperia YouTube channel.
“As we place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain,” Sony wrote in a press release.
The Sony press conference will take place on February 24th at 8:30am CET/2:30am ET on the Xperia YouTube channel.
Amazon, LG, Nvidia, TCL and Ericsson have all chosen to opt out of the conference as well due to growing concerns about the virus. Similarly, Samsung has also chosen to scale back its presence at the conference.
With just two weeks left until the conference is set to begin, it wouldn’t be surprising if more companies choose to opt-out from the event.
Source: Sony
