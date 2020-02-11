Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup leaks in new video ahead of ‘Unpacked’ event

Samsung’s Unpacked event is only hours away, but the leaks are still coming in.
The newest leaked video provides a look at the full flagship series. It appears to be an advertisement that displays the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.
Rumours suggest the S20 Ultra will feature 108-megapixel primary shooter, a wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto capable of 10x optical zoom. Further, the S20+ sports a 12-megapixel primary, possibly, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 64-megapixel telephoto and a time-of-flight sensor.
With the abundance of leaks leading up to the event, it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung has anything left to reveal.
Here’s where you can stream Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is scheduled to start at 11am PT/ 2pm ET.
Source: DroidHolic (YouTube)
Comments