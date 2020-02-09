Amazon pulls out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

Amazon is withdrawing from attending MWC in Barcelona, which is taking place later this month, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Reuters writes that Amazon has confirmed to Spanish media outlets that “due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus” it won’t be attending the conference.
LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson have all also pulled out of the conference due to the same concern regarding the new SARS-like virus originating from China. Further, Samsung is reportedly planning to scale back its presence at the conference.
With just over two weeks left until the conference is set to begin, it wouldn’t be surprising if more companies choose to opt out from the event.
MWC is scheduled to take place from February 24th to 27th. Here’s what to expect from this year’s conference.
Source: Reuters
