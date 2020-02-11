PREVIOUS
Nearly two million Canadians planning to order delivery for Valentine’s Day dinner

SkipTheDishes saw a 20 percent spike in orders on Valentine's Day last year

Feb 11, 2020

8:07 AM EST

One in 13 Canadians celebrating Valentine’s Day this year plan on doing so by ordering in food for delivery, according to SkipTheDishes.

This means that almost two million Canadians are planning to stay in for Valentine’s Day dinner this year.

The company also noted that international cuisines were quite popular, as a large number of orders were placed last year for Japanese, Thai and Indian food.

The top foods ordered for delivery by province last year on Valentine’s Day through SkipTheDishes were:

  • Alberta: Butter Chicken
  • British Columbia: California Roll
  • Manitoba: Cheeseburger
  • New Brunswick: Double Cheeseburger
  • Newfoundland – Chicken Sandwich
  • Nova Scotia: Pad Thai
  • Ontario: Butter Chicken
  • Prince Edward Island: Red Velvet Cookie
  • Quebec: Pad Thai
  • Saskatchewan: Cheeseburger

Interestingly, SkipTheDishes says that it saw a 20 percent spike in orders on Valentine’s Day last year. It wouldn’t be surprising if this number increases this year.

Comments