TCL has cancelled its February 22nd MWC press conference due to the coronavirus.
This isn’t the first company to pull away from Mobile World Congress, as LG also cancelled its press event. The difference; however, TCL will only plans on ditching its keynote.
The phone-makers are still planning to announce its latest mobile devices and showcase them at its MWC booth in the Fire Gran Via. And the company will be at the event from February 24th until the 27th as scheduled.
TCL says it will still monitor the situation closely and share any further updates.
GSMA, who puts together MWC each year, recently e-mailed all participants to let them know of the health and safety measurements put in place for the conference and by the Spanish authorities. These measures include the following:
- All travellers from the Hubai province will not be permitted access to the event
- All travellers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate)
- Temperature screening will be implemented
- Attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.
Additionally, there are other safety measurements in place for the conference, which include increased onsite medical support, increased cleaning and disinfection and a ‘no-handshake’ policy.
Despite these measurements, companies like LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and Amazon have all announced that they will not be attending this year’s conference.
