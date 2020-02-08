Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [February 3 — 9]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Additionally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Katy Keene
This Riverdale spin-off follows the trials and tribulations of Katy Keene as she tries to become a fashion legend in New York City.
Katy Keene is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name and stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Ashleigh Murray (returning from Riverdale) and Julia Chan (Saving Hope).
The CW/Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 1st, 2020 (first episode, only on StackTV)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 13 episodes (around 44 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
Stream Katy Keene here. Note that you need an $11.99 CAD/month StackTV subscription on top of a $79/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+ [Apple TV+ Original]
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
Follow the daily antics of a development studio responsible for the biggest multiplayer game on the market.
Mythic Quest was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and stars McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Danny Pudi (Community) and Ashly Burch (exclusive PlayStation 4 game Horizon Zero Dawn).
It’s worth noting that French games publishing giant Ubisoft’s Motion Pictures division is one of the production companies on the series. To that end, developers at Ubisoft Montreal helped McElhenney on the project.
Apple TV+ release date: February 7th, 2020 (all episodes)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
Stream Mythic Quest here. Our impressions of the show can be found here.
The full list of what’s coming to Apple TV+ over the next few months can be found here.
Crave
Desus and Mero (Season 2)
Popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero chat with guests about pop culture, politics, music, sports and more.
The first two episodes of the new season feature former late night host David Letterman and U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Showtime/Crave release date: February 3rd and February 6th, 2020 (first two episodes, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Late-night talk show
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Desus and Mero Season 2 here.
Homeland (Season 8)
In the eighth and final season of Homeland, Carrie and Saul work to negotiate peace with the Taliban.
The series was created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (24) and stars Claire Danes (My So-Called Life), Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride), Maury Sterling (Smokin’ Aces), Linus Roache (RFK) and Costa Ronin (The Americans).
Showtime/Crave release date: February 9th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 12 episodes (around 44 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Homeland Season 8 here.
Kidding (Season 2)
Jeff Piccirillo must balance his daytime duties as beloved kids television presenter while dealing with a personal tragedy and difficult family life.
Kidding stars Newmarket, Ontario’s own Jim Carrey (Dumb and Dumber), Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Judy Greer (Archer) and Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich).
Showtime/Crave release date: February 9th, 2020 (first two episodes, two new episodes release every Sunday)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (first season)
Stream Kidding Season 2 here.
McMillion$
Learn about the multi-million dollar McDonald’s Monopoly game scam that took place between 1989 and 2001.
McMillion$ was created by James Lee Hernandez (The Fastest Man on Earth) and Brian Lazarte (Kitchen Nightmares).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: February 3rd (first episode, new episodes every Monday)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
Stream McMillion$ here.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made [Disney+ Original]
An 11-year-old runs the best detective agency in town alongside his trusty polar bear sidekick.
Timmy Failure is based Stephan Pastis’ book series of the same name, was directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and stars Winslow Fegley (The Good Doctor), Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Craig Robinson (The Office).
Disney+ release date: February 7th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama, fantasy
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
Stream Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made here.
Toy Story 4
Woody, Buzz and the gang go on a road trip with Bonnie and her family, encountering new and familiar faces along the way.
Toy Story 4 marks the feature directorial debut of Josh Cooley (Inside Out) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Tom Hanks (Forest Gump), Tim Allen (Home Improvement), Annie Potts (The Fosters), Joan Cusack (In & Out), Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (Key & Peele) and Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves (The Matrix).
It’s worth noting that Lamp Life, an animated short that explains what Annie Potts’ Bo Beep was up to between the events of Toy Story 2 and 4, is also now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Original theatrical release date: June 21st, 2019
Disney+ release date: February 5th, 2020
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
Stream Toy Story 4 here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
Find out what’s coming to Disney+ this month here.
Netflix
Better Call Saul (Season 4)
Jimmy enters the criminal world, which puts a strain on his relationship with Kim. Meanwhile, Gus and Mike oversee the construction of a meth superlab.
Better Call Saul was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (Breaking Bad) and features Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito reprising their respective roles from Breaking Bad. Rhea Seehorn (Whitney), Patrick Fabian (Jimmy) and Quebec City’s own Michael Mando (Orphan Black) co-star.
It’s worth noting that the series’ fifth season premieres on AMC on February 23rd, 2020.
Original TV broadcast run: August to October 2018
Netflix Canada release date: February 9th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 44 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent
Stream Better Call Saul here.
Horse Girl [Netflix Original]
A misfit woman with a fondness for horses finds her increasingly lucid dreams wade into her everyday life.
Horse Girl was directed by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours) and stars Glow‘s Alison Brie (also co-wrote the film), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), John Paul Reynolds (Stranger Things) and Molly Shannon (Other People).
Netflix Canada release date: February 7th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent
Stream Horse Girl here.
Locke & Key [Netflix Original]
After the death of their father, three siblings move to their ancestral home, only to find magical keys within that grant them incredible abilities.
Locke & Key is based on Joe Hill’s graphic novel of the same name and stars Jackson Robert Scott (It), Toronto-born Connor Jessup (Falling Skies) and Emilia Jones (What We Did on Our Holiday). Richmond, B.C.’s Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys) co-stars.
It’s worth noting that Locke & Key was filmed in Toronto.
Netflix Canada release date: February 7th, 2020
Genre: Drama, supernatural horro
Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 57 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent
Stream Locke & Key here.
The Pharmacist [Netflix Original]
A Lousiana pharmacist investigates the death of his son and tries to expose the corruption behind the opioid crisis.
Netflix Canada release date: February 5th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Four episodes (48 to 61 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Pharmacist here.
Who Killed Malcolm X> [Netflix Original]
Investigative journalist Abdur-Rahman Muhammad takes a deep dive into the murder of African-American civil rights leader Malcolm X.
Netflix Canada release date: February 5th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Four episodes (48 to 61 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Who Killed Malcolm X? here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning to stream this week? Let us know in the comments!
Image credit: Showtime
Comments