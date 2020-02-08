The Source, Amazon offering up to 67 percent off Nintendo Labo kits

The Source is currently offering nearly 70 percent off of two of the ‘DIY’ construction toy Labo kits for the Nintendo Switch.
To start, the Variety Kit is available for $29.96 CAD, compared to its regular $89.99 price tag. This bundle includes a ‘Toy-Con’ RC Car, fishing rod, house, motorbike and piano — each of which can be used in a variety of ways.
Additionally, The Source is offering the Robot Kit for $29.96 (regularly $79.99). Players can use this to build a wearable Robot suit and play various mini-games, including a two-player versus mode. It’s worth noting that Amazon also has the Robot Kit for $29.96, although the e-commerce giant is selling the Variety Kit for $68, not $29.96.
Amazon doesn’t list an end date for its sale, but The Source will have both bundles discounted until March 31st, 2020.
Note that these are the two bundles that were offered when the Labo launched in April 2018. The post-launch add-ons, the Vehicle Kit and VR Kit, remain at their regular prices of $89.99 and $99.99, respectively.
Still, this is one of — if not the — lowest prices that Labo has been offered at in Canada. Therefore, this is a great and affordable way to get into coding education with your Switch.
Image credit: Nintendo
