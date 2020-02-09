Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell now has a total of 9,957,962 wireless subscribers
- Bell announces launch of 5G with Nokia as network equipment supplier
- Canada ranks 25th worldwide for mobile gaming experience: report
- How to watch the 2020 Oscars in Canada
- Toronto likely to limit e-scooter parking to specific spots downtown
- Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 event
- Telus rolls out $85/20GB promotional Peace of Mind Connect plan
- Fido switches to exclusively offer device financing options
- Sony PlayStation 5 website launch suggests announcement is incoming
- Rogers says it contributed $14.1 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019
- Starbucks officially opens first-ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto
- Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip leaks in hands-on video
- Air Canada customers can now purchase tickets using PayPal
- TCL loses BlackBerry Mobile brand, will stop making BlackBerry phones
- Federal computer systems at risk of failure, say briefing notes sent to Trudeau
- Heritage Minister clarifies government doesn’t plan to regulate news media
- Super Bowl LIV was the most-watched Super Bowl ever in Canada
Comments