Are you excited for Microsoft’s Surface Duo?

Microsoft just announced Andromeda, ah sorry… the Surface Duo.
The Surface Duo is a long-rumoured smartphone slated to be released during the holiday 2020 season. The device features dual displays similar to the ZTE Axon M, and will compete against the likes of the Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X.
The Duo features two side-by-side 5.6-inch displays that can fold like a book as well as outwards. When both displays are open together, they measure in at 8.3-inches.
Probably the best thing about the Duo is that it supports Android. That’s right, Microsoft’s new smartphone features Google’s Android 10 operating system. The phone is also capable of running two apps side-by-side.
The Surface Duo seems to have substantial bezels, but prior to its launch, Microsoft could change some of the device’s design elements.
Now that Microsoft has finally announced a new smartphone, are you excited? Will you be holding out for the Duo next year?
Let us know your thoughts about the device in the comments below.
