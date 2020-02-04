Rogers contributed $14.1 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019

Rogers says it contributed $14.1 billion CAD to the Canadian economy in 2019 through investments in Canadian jobs, content and networks.
The carrier says it has invested tens of billions of dollars in network infrastructure across the country, and that it re-invests 80 percent of its profits back into the country.
Rogers recently started rolling out its 5G network in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. It’s important to note that no one will be able to use the network yet, as there aren’t any phones authorized to the network.
The carrier says this multi-billion dollar investment is essential to Canada’s digital economy and its global competitiveness.
“We have some of the best networks in the world thanks to the right regulation, policy and investments. Looking ahead, we need long-term policy that strikes the right balance between driving affordability and fuelling investment,” said Joe Natale, the president and CEO of Rogers, in a press release.
In 2019, Rogers invested $683 million to create and produce Canadian stories through local news, live sports, television, film and multilingual programming.
It also invested 2.8 billion in capital expenditures and contributed over $60 million to local communities.
Source: Rogers Communications
