PREVIOUS|
Business

Toronto city councillor calls for action following deadly shooting at an Airbnb

The city has been trying to regulate short-term listings for years

Feb 2, 2020

9:29 AM EST

0 comments

Airbnb sign

Toronto city councillor Joe Cressy is urging short-term rental operators to de-list “ghost hotels” following a shooting at an Airbnb that left three dead.

Police say the shooting took place at a condo in Toronto during a social gathering.

Cressy is calling for short-term rental operators to delist “multiple listings and ghost hotels.” He told reporters that these places are unsupervised and unsafe, and that they often lead to tragedies.

Toronto has been trying to place regulations on short-term rentals for quite some time now. In November, an Ontario tribunal ruled to uphold Toronto’s plan to place stricter regulations on short-term rentals following a two-year appeals process.

The new rules require short-term rental operators to live at the residence that they list for rent on services like Airbnb. However, a group of landlords is looking to appeal the rules, which will delay regulations even further.

Following a number of shootings at Airbnb residences last year, the company banned all open invite parties at all of the properties listed on its platform.

Source: The Toronto Star

Related Articles

News

Nov 29, 2019

9:39 AM EST

Toronto man files lawsuit against Airbnb after April shooting

Business

Dec 17, 2019

10:42 AM EST

Airbnb to collect tax in Waterloo Region in Ontario to support local tourism

News

Dec 5, 2019

3:26 PM EST

Airbnb bans ‘open invite’ parties and events

Comments