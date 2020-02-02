Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- BTLR panel calls for mandated Canadian content, universal broadband access
- Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming preview now available in Canada
- Rogers ends subsidized phone plans, now exclusively offers device financing
- How to change the default browser on your phone or computer
- Koodo dropped minimum Tab Large, Extra Large plan price to $55
- This online map tracks the Coronavirus outbreak globally in real-time
- Rogers website source code found on Github
- Telus and Koodo raising device activation fee to $40
- Privacy Commissioner of Canada launches consultation on AI regulation
- TekSavvy expands internet services to New Brunswick, Newfoundland
- Waterloo pilot project shows that transit and ridesharing can work together
- Telus launches Business SharePro plans with three-year device financing
- Freedom to end Better Together Savings, remove discount from bills
- $1400 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to release on February 14: rumour
- Fido launching two-year device financing option in February
