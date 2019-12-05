Airbnb bans ‘open invite’ parties and events

Airbnb is implementing new rules to crack down on parties following a Halloween shooting in California that left five people dead.
The company said that it is banning all “open invite” parties, which refers to parties that are open to anyone and advertised on social media. The ban is in place for all of the residences on its platform, with the exception of boutique hotels and professional event venues.
Airbnb is also banning large parties at condos and apartment buildings. However, the policy does not apply to parties that have been authorized by hosts.
“Our goal with this new policy is to address the small number of guests who act irresponsibly and those rare hosts whose homes become persistent neighbourhood nuisances,” the company said in a statement.
Airbnb also recently said that it will be verifying all seven million of its property listings and ensuring that the homes are being offered for short-term stays.
Additionally, A Toronto man filed a statement of claim to the Ontario Superior Court seeking $5 million CAD in damages against Airbnb after being part of an April shooting.
Source: The Associated Press
Comments