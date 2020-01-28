Shopify to open first Vancouver office and hire 1,000 new workers

Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify has announced that it will open its first-ever Vancouver office by the end of the year.
The new four-floor, 6,500-square metre work space is set to open at the Four Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver. Current Vancouver Shopify workers either work remotely or in a WeWork space across the street from Four Bentall.
Additionally, Shopify says it plans to hire 1,000 workers for this office, although it says this will happen over “a couple of years.”
The Vancouver office will focus on software development and expanding its R&D team, which supports about one million online customers globally, according to Spotify.
Specifically, the company is hiring in such positions as backend developers, data engineers, mobile developers, web developers, product designers and product managers.
Shopify’s Canadian presence has grown rapidly in the past year. In May, the company opened a new office in Toronto, where it aims to hire 750 new workers by 2022.
Via: CTV News
Comments