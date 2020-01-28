Bell Media’s ‘Crave’ streaming platform is taking part in the 10th anniversary of Bell Let’s Talk Day tomorrow.
Crave will highlight mental health awareness within the platform, as well as its social media feeds. It’ll be doing this with its new “It’s OK” campaign, which will focus on mental health issues in HBO series like Succession, The Sopranos, and Girls. The campaign will feature 60-second spots with scenes from the shows through a mental health awareness lens, and including a message at the end, with the contact for the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Crave also now features a ‘Mental Health Awareness Collection,’ with the following series.
- A Dangerous Son
- Barry
- Bipolar Rock n Roller
- Chris GetHard: Career Suicide
- Clara’s Big Ride
- Couples Therapy
- Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
- Diagnosis Bipolar
- Enlightened
- Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops
- Every Brilliant Thing
- Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh
- Girl Interrupted
- Howie Mandel: A Bell Let’s Talk Special
- I Love You Now Die: The Commonwealth v Michelle Carter
- In Their Own Worlds: A Bell Let’s Talk Special
- In Treatment
- Kidding
- Matchstick Men
- One Nation Under Stress
- Risky Drinking
- Sharp Objects
- Six Feet Under
- Succession
- The Aviator
- The Good Doctor
- The Grizzlies
- The Mind of GSP
- The Night Of
- The Skeleton Twins
- The Sopranos
- The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
- The United States of Tara
