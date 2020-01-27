PREVIOUS|
U.S. withdraws rule aiming to further reduce sales to Huawei

The rule might be revised, rewritten or thrown away altogether

Jan 27, 2020

10:58 AM EST

The U.S. Commerce Department has withdrawn a rule that was meant to further reduce sales to Huawei after concerns that the move would harm U.S. businesses.

The decision to table the rule from the review process highlights that the Trump government is divided on how it should deal with the blacklisted company.

Robert O’Brien, the U.S. national security advisor, has previously urged Canada to not use Huawei for the deployment of 5G because it would jeopardize intelligence sharing between the two countries.

Canada has yet to decide whether it will allow Huawei to participate in the deployment of 5G across the country.

Further, recently sworn-in Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has said that there is no timeline regarding when Canada will make a decision on its Huawei 5G review. He also stated that the government needed more information from the U.S. regarding the possibility of a security threat.

Source: Reuters

