Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to feature 12-megapixel shooter and purple variant

Will Samsung do the clamshell foldable better than Motorola? Only time will tell.
The Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s upcoming successor to the Galaxy Fold, will reportedly launch next month and differ a lot from its predecessor. The new clamshell foldable will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, according to 16-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Further, Agarwal’s leak indicates that the phone will sport a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and not a 108-megapixel shooter like what previous rumours suggested. On the front, you can expect a 10-megapixel selfie camera.
Additionally, Agarwal says the phone will feature 256GB of storage, One UI 2.1 and come in black and a dark shade of purple that looks premium. There seems to be a bit of confusion, but the handset will either feature a 3,300mAh battery or a 3,500mAh battery. I’m hoping for the latter.
Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Buds+ on February 11th.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (ishanagarwal24)
