News

Device users can now ask for help with #AndroidHelp hashtag on Twitter

Jan 27, 2020

7:07 PM EST

0 comments

Google’s Android Twitter account is becoming a bit more helpful.

The official Android Twitter account has announced the ‘#AndroidHelp’ hashtag, which will now signal someone at Google — or perhaps a bot — to help Android users with device-related questions or problems.

Going through Twitter and looking at the tweets that have the hashtag, it doesn’t seem like there’s anyone answering these tweets. However, it’s possible that Android is direct messaging users instead of replying directly to the tweet.

There’s also a possibility that the Android Twitter account will take a while to respond to everyone. Today is only the first day of the launch, so there is probably a lot more tweets asking for help than there usually would be.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve asked for help and if you’ve received it.

Source: Android (@Android)

