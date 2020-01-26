PREVIOUS|
Koodo reportedly offering some customers ‘winback’ deals from $37/6GB to $52/12GB

It appears that the carrier is also waiving the standard $35 activation fee

Jan 26, 2020

11:11 AM EST

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo is reportedly reaching out to some customers and offering ‘winback’ deals, according to users on RedFlagDeals.

Users have been offered the following plans with unlimited calling and texting, along with a free 1,000 international minutes add-on:

  • $37/6GB
  • $42/8GB
  • $47/10GB
  • $52/12GB

The users on RedFlagDeals note that the prices are only for 12 months, after which the prices will increase by $8 per month. They also note that although a $35 activation fee usually applies for ‘winback’ offers, it seems that Koodo has waived it this time around.

Koodo is also reportedly offering some customers a $75/15GB plan. It’s also worth mentioning that Rogers, Telus and Bell are all currently offering $75/20GB unlimited data plans for a limited time.

Source: RedFlagDeals

