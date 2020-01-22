Here’s what coming to BritBox in February 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in February.
The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In February, the service will add the following programming:
February 1st
- There’s Nothin’ Like a Dame (BritBox’s Oscars Event)
- Cranford
- Prime Suspect
- Alfresco
- Mo
- Winterwatch 2020 (North American Exclusive Premiere)
February 4th
- QI, Season J (New to BritBox – Exclusive)
February 7th
- Mrs. Brown (New to Britbox – Exclusive)
February 10th
- All’s fair… (BritBox Valentine’s Event)
- Our Girl
- The Village
- Dunkirk
- My Boy Jack
- Mother’s Day
- Sharpe
- The Passing Bells
February 11th
- Hold the Sunset: season 2 (Candian Exclusive Premiere)
February 14th
- Benidorm: seasons 1-5 (New to BritBox – Exclusive)
February 25th
Cold Feet: The New Years: season 3 (Canadian Exclusive Premiere)
