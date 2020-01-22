PREVIOUS


Here’s what coming to BritBox in February 2020

Dunkirk is coming to the service

Jan 22, 2020

9:12 PM EST

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in February.

The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In February, the service will add the following programming:

February 1st

  • There’s Nothin’ Like a Dame (BritBox’s Oscars Event)
  • Cranford
  • Prime Suspect
  • Alfresco
  • Mo
  • Winterwatch 2020 (North American Exclusive Premiere)

February 4th

  • QI, Season J (New to BritBox – Exclusive)

February 7th

  • Mrs. Brown (New to Britbox – Exclusive)

February 10th

  • All’s fair… (BritBox Valentine’s Event)
  • Our Girl
  • The Village
  • Dunkirk
  • My Boy Jack
  • Mother’s Day
  • Sharpe
  • The Passing Bells

February 11th

  • Hold the Sunset: season 2 (Candian Exclusive Premiere)

February 14th

  • Benidorm: seasons 1-5 (New to BritBox – Exclusive)

February 25th

Cold Feet: The New Years: season 3 (Canadian Exclusive Premiere)





