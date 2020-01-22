Facebook has developed AI for robots to navigate without maps

Facebook says it has developed a AI learning algorithm that can be used by robots to reach a destination without a map.
Although robots are already able to navigate to some extent without maps, Facebook’s algorithm is more accurate. It will allow robots to navigate with a depth-sensing camera, GPS and compass data.
It gets the robot to its goal 99.9 percent of the time without any wrong turns or exploration. The algorithm also lets the robot calculate the shortest possible path without any backtracking.
This type of research is significant because finding a route without a map is significant for next-generation robots, such as delivery drones. Most of the advanced robots these days are great at keeping their balance and avoiding obstacles, but they are unable to navigate accurately.
“Navigation is essential for creating AI agents and assistants that help people in the physical world, from robots that can retrieve an object from a desk upstairs, to systems that help people with visual impairments, to AI-powered assistants that present relevant information to people wearing augmented reality glasses,” the social media explained in a blog post.
This algorithm is going to allow robots to navigate more smoothly, but it’s is still in the early stages of development. Facebook says it is sharing the research to allow for further developments.
Source: Facebook, MIT Technology Review
Comments