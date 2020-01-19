Amazon reportedly working on a way to link credit card info to people’s palms

Amazon is reportedly working on a way to let customers link their credit card information to their hands to allow them to scan their palms to checkout in stores.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon’s plans are in the early stages. It has reportedly begun working with Visa to test out the idea, and has been in talks with Mastercard.
Amazon filed a patent for a “non-contact biometric identification system” that has a “hand scanner” that would take an image of a person’s hand.
This project would allow the tech giant to place itself further into people’s financial lives. It would also transform that way people shop in traditional stores. Amazon is already such a big part of consumer’s lives through its vast online store, but this way it could also influence traditional stores.
The Wall Street Journal reports that data collected from the terminals would be stored on Amazon’s cloud.
Amazon is sure to receive concerns from customers and retailers with this idea. There will be questions about how terminals would be able to detect fraud, and how much personal information companies would receive from the scans.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: CNBC
Comments