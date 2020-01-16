PREVIOUS
Microsoft Remote Desktop gets its first major iOS update of 2020

Support for RDP files and URIs connections has been added

Jan 16, 2020

7:02 PM EST

Microsoft Remote Desktop app

Microsoft has rolled out its first Remote Desktop update of the year.

Most notably, the update introduces support for RDP files and URIs connections, in addition to remove a force-touch gesture in the Mouse Pointer mode.

Other changes include support for light dismiss in the in-session switcher screen, collapsible workspace headers, concurrent zoom and pan support in Mouse Pointer mode and an enlarged hit test area for the PC thumbnail view ellipses menu.

The app’s last major update introduced a major redesign.

Download the Microsoft Remote Desktop app on iOS here.

