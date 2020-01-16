Google might have a 5G version of the Pixel 4a this year

A new report has come out speculating that Google is going to drop numerous Pixel 4a devices and one might even be 5G capable.
All of this speculation comes from fish-related code names that XDA Developers have been able to find inside Google’s code. All of Google’s previous phones have had fish codenames and it seems that the company is continuing that trend.
The three potential devices are using the names ‘Redfin,’ ‘Bramble’ and ‘Sunfish.’
Sunfish is expected to be the Pixel 4a since it only has an upper mid-range Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 chipset that can’t support 5G.
Redfin is a little trickier to pin down, but it seems to be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765, which is a newer mid-range chipset that has an integrated 5G modem.
Finally, Bramble also runs on the Snapdragon 765 platform. This one seems a little harder name as well since its name might not even be related to a fish.
So far, these are only rumours, but they could be the first clues that help people find more information about the upcoming mid-range devices as we get closer and closer to the phone’s perspective release.
Beyond this, all we have to speculate on about the phone is from a leaked render that shows the device with a hole-punch display and a larger camera module.
Source: XDA Developers
