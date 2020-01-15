Reality streaming service Hayu launches on Telus’ Optik TV

It’s time to keep up with the Kardashians with Telus.
NBCUniversal and Telus have announced that the reality streaming service Hayu will be available with Telus Optik TV for customers in Western Canada. Those who use Telus Optik TV in B.C. and Alberta can now use Hayu directly within Optik TV, they just need to head to channel 336 or use the Telus Optik TV app.
Telus says that it launched a packaging structure for Optik TV. So when customers include Hayu in their TV package the fees will appear directly on the Telus bill. Further, the press release says that customers will pay less in total than they would if the bills were separate.
“As Canadians continue to have greater choice in sources for their favourite content, Telus is simplifying the home entertainment experience by providing more flexibility and value to Optik TV customers than ever before. Given the widespread popularity of reality TV, we couldn’t be more excited to offer Hayu streaming,” said Blair Miller, the vice president of Consumer Products, Services and Content at Telus said in a press release.
Hayu offers more than 250 reality series with more than 7,000 episodes for shows including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listing.
For those unfortunate enough not to live in Alberta or B.C., Hayu is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.
Our managing editor Patrick O’Rouke is quite fond of Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules, both of which are available on Hayu.
Check out what’s coming to Hayu in January, here.
Source: Telus, NBC Universal
