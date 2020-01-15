Huawei P40 to sport dual hole-punch cameras and triple rear shooters

Huawei’s future in Canada is currently up in the air due to the U.S. ban placed on the China-based company.
The ban prevents the phone makers from using Google Play Services, which makes all of Huawei’s phones a hard-sell in countries like Canada. That said, this latest P40 leak makes me hope the ban is removed sooner rather than later.
Renders posted by 91mobiles showcase the upcoming Huawei P40, the base version in the unannounced P40 series.
The render reveals that the P40 features a flat display with a punch-hole design. The punch-hole display shows room for two selfie cameras, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ flagship. Meanwhile, on the back, the P40 packs a rectangular camera module with a Leica-powered triple setup and an LED flash. It’s important to note how clean the setup looks in comparison to renders of other upcoming handsets.
With a side-view, the camera bump looks quite big, unfortunately.
The P40 will reportedly feature Kirin 990 chipset with 5G connectivity. Additionally, the primary sensor will come alongside ultra-wide and time-of-flight lenses. Further, the rumoured phone comes with EMUI 10 based on Android 10 and will lack Google Play services, due to the aforementioned U.S. ban.
Even more, the smartphone will reportedly sport either a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch screen.
91mobiles also mentioned that the P40 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup with a 10x optical zoom periscope camera.
The 5x optical zoom on the P30 Pro was impressive, so 10x optical zoom will likely be even better. Additionally, this unannounced handset is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, the already mentioned 12-megapixel periscope shooter, a macro lens and a time-of-flight sensor. The phone is also rumoured to sport the Kirin 990 chipset.
Both Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will reportedly launch in March at an event in Paris, France.
Source: 91mobiles
Image Credit: 91mobiles
Comments