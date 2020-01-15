PREVIOUS|
Halifax gets closer to introducing rideshare services in the city

The city passed a motion to create a regulatory framework for rideshare services

Halifax is getting closer to having Uber and Lyft operate in the city after it voted to pass a motion to form bylaws for rideshare services.

The mayor of the city is requesting changes to Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act to allow Halifax to charge rideshare services a fee per trip.

The councillors debated whether rideshare drivers should be required to have a specialized Class 4 license instead of a basic Class 5 license.

“To be clear we cannot rule that an Uber or Lyft driver have a Class 4 licence… We can only write a letter to the province to indicate what way we are leaning,” said councillor Lisa Blackburn, as reported by Global News.

If the province rules that rideshare drivers must have a Class 4 license, then it could cause problems. Both Uber and Lyft have said that if their drivers are required to have a Class 4 license, it might halt their introduction into Halifax.

Further, city staff had originally suggested that rideshare companies pay a licensing fee of $25,000 a year. However, the councillors agreed that a fee ranging between $2,000 and $25,000 based on how many cars are operating under a company would be more reasonable. This way, smaller companies would not be deterred away due to a large fine.

Uber currently operates in 40 cities across the country. Vancouver is getting ready to launch rideshare services after years of approvals and regulatory debates.

Source: Global News

