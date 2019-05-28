Telus Optik TV becomes first provider to offer premium entertainment bundled in TV packages

Telus has announced three new options for customers to include Netflix Premium in their TV package, while Telus will cover the monthly subscription fee.
Telus Optik TV has become the first TV provider in Canada to offer premium entertainment bundled directly into TV packages. The premium content includes Crave, HBO, Netflix, multicultural and sports packs.
“By simplifying our Optik TV packaging and bundling premium entertainment instead of adding them on, we are offering customers more choice, flexibility and value than ever before,” said Blair Miller, vice president of consumer products and content at Telus, in a press release.
The three packages are:
- 4 Theme Packs and 1 Premium for $65 CAD per month
- 7 Theme Packs and 1 Premium for $80 CAD per month
- 11 Theme Packs and 2 Premium for $110 CAD per month
Once a customer selects a new combo package and chooses Netflix as their premium plan, they will get access to 4K HDR and the ability to watch on up to four screens.
Customers who already have a Netflix account don’t need to create a new account.
Source: Telus
Comments