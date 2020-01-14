Telus launches new mobile health clinic on wheels in Ottawa

Telus has expanded its ‘Telus Health for Good’ program with the launch of a new Inner City Health Mobile Clinic in Ottawa.
The mobile clinic, which is a specially-equipped clinic on wheels, will provide medical and mental health care to underserved Canadians.
There are already mobile clinics powered by Telus in Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary. They are designed to provide frontline care and act a link between the community and local health authority.
“With an investment of $10 million over five years, we’re incredibly proud of our ongoing commitment to the Telus Health for Good program and we’re excited to bring these much needed services to Ottawa,” said Jill Schnarr, the vice president of corporate citizenship at Telus, in a press release.
The mobile clinics are equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology and its LTE Wi-Fi network. Telus says doctors are able to collect and store data to provide better care to patients with undocumented medical histories.
Following the launch of the first mobile clinic in 2014, Telus says the mobile clinics support over 20,000 patient interventions per year in the country.
Source: Telus
