Satya Nadella pictured using a Surface Duo phone

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, was seen using the upcoming Surface Duo smartphone that the company announced in October of 2019.
The Surface Duo is Microsoft’s super slick looking dual-screen Android smartphone that runs a skinned version of the OS that fits more in line with Window’s design.
Microsoft CEO @satyanadella pulls out the new foldable Surface and I get mesmerized. Darn slick device! @YahooFinance pic.twitter.com/OxWK3jAGLS
— Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) January 12, 2020
In the photo, Nadella is seen talking to the editor of Yahoo Finance, Brian Sozzi. There isn’t much to be seen in the video, but it looks incredibly thin and it’s nice to see the CEO using a working version.
Source: Brian Sozzi
