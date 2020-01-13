The Nintendo Switch Lite is $20 off on Amazon Canada

The turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite is $20 CAD off on Amazon Canada’s website.
The handheld is available for $239.99 and comes with free delivery. The product is being shipped and sold by Amazon Canada, and not a third-party retailer.
It’s important to note that this is specifically the turquoise colour variant and not the grey or yellow ones.
The Switch Lite is the handheld version of the Switch. It’s lightweight and compact but doesn’t feature the versatility of the regular Switch. Unlike the original, the Switch Lite lacks a dock. This means you can’t use it with your TV, and that the handheld doesn’t feature Joy-Cons.
Check out the Switch Lite handheld on Amazon’s website, here.
