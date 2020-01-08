New VR headset costs $8,000, features 8K display

VRgineer is known for creating virtual reality headsets for professional use and at CES 2020, the company has revealed its latest model of the XTAL.
This upgrade is quite substantial, both literally and figuratively, as it features a gigantic 8K resolution VR headset.
Besides the increased resolution, the VR set has an augmented reality module, improved lenses with 180 degree Field of View and foveated rendering capabilities. It also has eye tracking capable of 210 FPS so the screen keeps up with your reactions, voice commands and gestures to ensure that users can react the virtual world around them.
This all helps create a more realistic and immersive experience that’ll help organizations like NASA or the airforce. For example, VRgineers developed a full fledged flight simulation using the XTAL and simulator chair that’ll help train new pilots.
Since the XTAL is not built for consumers, the headset costs around $8,000 USD (approximately $10,400 CAD).
Source: VRgineers
