A rear shot of the Xbox Series X was shown at AMD’s CES presentation [Update]

Update 07/06/2020 8:20pm ET: An AMD representative confirmed the Xbox Series X shown during the presentation did not come from Microsoft.
“The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console.”
The original story reads as follows below:
While Microsoft officially revealed the Xbox Series X at the 2019 Game Awards, the back of the console wasn’t shown. However, during AMD’s CES 2020 keynote, the chipmakers showed off the back of the game system.
Rear shot of Xbox Series X shown during AMD CES presentation. Includes 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-C ports, S/PDIF pic.twitter.com/8ZFb1xJjgi
— Wario64 (@Wario64) January 6, 2020
The Xbox Series X sports two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, an Ethernet port and an optical out port. There’s also the regular two-pin connector at the back of the console, which indicates that Microsoft is using an internal power supply for the Series X.
Codenamed ‘Project Scarlett’ Microsoft’s next-generation is set to launch during “holiday 2020,” and is Microsoft’s “fastest, most powerful console ever.” The Series X also features a custom-designed AMD CPU, supports 8K gaming, 4K at 60fps and can go up to 120fps in games,
Source: @Wario64
Comments