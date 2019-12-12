Microsoft unveils its next-gen video game console, the Xbox Series X

During the 2019 Game Awards, Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox Series X, the tech giant’s next-generation video game console previously known by the codename as ‘Project Scarlett.’
According to Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s Xbox chief, the Xbox Series X will be available sometime during ‘holiday 2020,’ and is the company’s “fastest, most powerful console ever.” Spencer went on to say that the Series X will “set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you.”
Design-wise, the Xbox Series X supports both vertical and horizontal orientation. It also looks a lot like a small PC, which is likely an intentional decision on Microsoft’s part. The tech giant states that the console features four times the processing power of Xbox One X and is both “quiet” and “efficient.”
As for specs, the Xbox Series X features a custom-designed AMD CPU, supports 8K gaming, 4K at 60fps and can go up to 120fps in games, and ray tracing. Further, Microsoft says that the console features an SSD that “will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before.”
Microsoft also unveiled a new Xbox Wireless Controller that features a share button that makes it easier to capture screenshots and game clips, along with an ‘advanced’ d-pad borrowed from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. Spencer noted that the new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. The gamepad is also set to be included with every Xbox Series X console.
There is no word yet on specific pricing or a release date for the Series X.
Source: Microsoft
