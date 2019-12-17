Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in early January 2020

We’re still in the final two weeks of 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from revealing what’s hitting its Disney+ streaming service in the first two weeks of 2020.
Here is a list of everything hitting Disney+ between December 31st, 2019 and January 12th, 2020.
December 31
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Season 2)
January 1st, 2020
- America’s National Parks (Season 1)
- Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)
- Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)
- Bugged (Short)
- Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
- Cool Runnings [based on 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, filmed in Calgary, starring late Newmarket, Ontario-born actor John Candy]
- Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
- Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain The Bermuda Triangle
- Drain The Great Lakes
- Drain The Ocean: WWII
- Drain The Oceans (Season 2)
- Drain The Sunken Pirate City
- Drain The Titanic
- El Materdor (Short)
- First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)
- Hacksaw
- Holes
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
- Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!
- Moon Mater (Short)
- Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
- One Strange Rock (Season 1)
- Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
- Red Tails
- Rescue Squad Mater (Short)
- Soy Luna (Season 1)
- Spinning (Short)
- Super Rhino (Short)
- The Golden Touch (Short)
- The Lodge (Season 1-2)
- The Proud Family (Season 1-2)
- The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)
- Time Travel Mater (Short)
- Tokyo Mater (Short)
- Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)
- Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)
- Wild Russia (Season 1)
- Year Million (Season 1)
January 2nd
- Life Below Zero (Season 13)
January 3rd
- Encore! (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Pippin”)
- Forky Asks A Question — “What is Cheese?”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Opening Night”)
- Marvel’s Hero Project (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Radiant Jayera”)
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 5 — “Bob Iger: CEO”)
- Pick of the Litter (Season 1, Episode 3 — “Training Begins”)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Coffee”)
January 8th
- Aladdin (2019) [starring Toronto’s own Mena Massoud]
January 10th
- Destino (Short)
- Encore! (Season 1, Episode 10 — “High School Musical”)
- Forky Asks A Question — “What is Reading?” [Season finale]
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 1, Episode 10 — “Act Two”) [Season finale]
- Marvel’s Hero Project (Season 1, Episode 10 — “Spectacular Sidney”)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 1, Episode 10 — “Cosmetics”)
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 6 — “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”)
- Pick of the Litter (Season 1, Episode 4 — “Next Level Training”)
The rest of December’s content can be found here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month in Canada or $89.99/year. The service is available on the web, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more.
Image credit: Disney
