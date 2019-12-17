PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in early January 2020

Starting off the year with a bunch of classic titles

Dec 17, 2019

6:53 PM EST

0 comments

Disney's Aladdin (2019)

We’re still in the final two weeks of 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from revealing what’s hitting its Disney+ streaming service in the first two weeks of 2020.

Here is a list of everything hitting Disney+ between December 31st, 2019 and January 12th, 2020.

December 31

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Season 2)

January 1st, 2020

  • America’s National Parks (Season 1)
  • Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)
  • Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)
  • Bugged (Short)
  • Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
  • Cool Runnings [based on 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, filmed in Calgary, starring late Newmarket, Ontario-born actor John Candy]
  • Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
  • Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)
  • Drain Alcatraz
  • Drain The Bermuda Triangle
  • Drain The Great Lakes
  • Drain The Ocean: WWII
  • Drain The Oceans (Season 2)
  • Drain The Sunken Pirate City
  • Drain The Titanic
  • El Materdor (Short)
  • First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)
  • Hacksaw
  • Holes
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands
  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!
  • Moon Mater (Short)
  • Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • One Strange Rock (Season 1)
  • Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)
  • Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
  • Red Tails
  • Rescue Squad Mater (Short)
  • Soy Luna (Season 1)
  • Spinning (Short)
  • Super Rhino (Short)
  • The Golden Touch (Short)
  • The Lodge (Season 1-2)
  • The Proud Family (Season 1-2)
  • The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)
  • Time Travel Mater (Short)
  • Tokyo Mater (Short)
  • Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)
  • Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)
  • Wild Russia (Season 1)
  • Year Million (Season 1)

January 2nd

  • Life Below Zero (Season 13)

January 3rd

  • Encore! (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Pippin”)
  • Forky Asks A Question — “What is Cheese?”
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Opening Night”)
  • Marvel’s Hero Project (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Radiant Jayera”)
  • One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 5 — “Bob Iger: CEO”)
  • Pick of the Litter (Season 1, Episode 3 — “Training Begins”)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 1, Episode 9 — “Coffee”)

January 8th

  • Aladdin (2019) [starring Toronto’s own Mena Massoud]

January 10th

  • Destino (Short)
  • Encore! (Season 1, Episode 10 — “High School Musical”)
  • Forky Asks A Question — “What is Reading?” [Season finale]
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 1, Episode 10 — “Act Two”) [Season finale]
  • Marvel’s Hero Project (Season 1, Episode 10 — “Spectacular Sidney”)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 1, Episode 10 — “Cosmetics”)
  • One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 6 — “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”)
  • Pick of the Litter (Season 1, Episode 4 — “Next Level Training”)

The rest of December’s content can be found here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month in Canada or $89.99/year. The service is available on the web, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more.

Image credit: Disney

Related Articles

News

Dec 17, 2019

4:41 PM EST

A quarter of Canadians pick streaming over holiday events: Crave survey

News

Dec 11, 2019

2:16 PM EST

Disney+ app reaches 22 million downloads across Android and iOS: report

Resources

Dec 17, 2019

8:04 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2020

News

Dec 17, 2019

2:27 PM EST

PlayStation Canada reveals early Boxing Week sales on PS4 bundles, games

Comments