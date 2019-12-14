Telus clarifies that its not working with Fonus

Telus has clarified it isn’t working with the upstart MVNO Fonus.
In case you haven’t heard, Fonus claims it will be the world’s first global carrier and offers SIM cards and unlimited data to users all over the world for $30 USD per month.
Since it was first announced, aspects of the carrier have come out that make it seem like the MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Now it’s come to light that Telus, a Canadian carrier who Fonus was said it was working with, does not know of a relationship with the upstart MVNO, according to iPhone in Canada.
The creator of the company is a Montreal man named Simon Tian initially said that Telus’ networks were going to be used, but that information was quickly deleted.
Source: iPhone in Canada
Comments