Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [December 2 to 8]

Amazon Prime Video Canada
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3) [Amazon Original]
Midge embarks on a standup comedy tour with Susie as Joel tries to pursue his own dreams.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards), Alex Borstein (Family Guy) and Michael Zieglen (Rescue Me).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 5th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (49 minutes to 1 hour, 16 minutes each)
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
Apple TV+
Hala (Apple TV+ Original]
A seventeen-year-old Pakistani-American teenager struggles to balance living her own life while fulfilling familial, cultural and religious obligations.
Hala was written and directed by Minhal Baig (1 Night) and stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Jack Kilmer (Lords of Chaos), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Purbi Joshi (Damadamm!).
Apple TV+ release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
Truth Be Told [Apple TV+ Original]
A true-crime podcaster reinvestigates an old murder case after it’s suggested that the man who was imprisoned may actually be innocent.
Truth Be Told was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and Octavia Spencer (The Help) Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us).
Apple TV+ release date: December 6th, 2019 (first three episodes)
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: 33 percent
Crave
Killing Patient Zero
This Canadian documentary tells the story of Gaëtan Dugas, the French-Canadian who was wrongfully identified as “Patient Zero” of the AIDS epidemic in North America.
Killing Patient Zero was directed by Toronto-born Laurie Lynd (Degrassi).
Crave release date: December 2nd, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes
Genre: documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
David Foster: Off the Record
The second Canadian documentary to hit Crave this week focuses on David Foster, the prolific musician and record producer from Victoria, B.C.
The film takes a deep dive into the Grammy winner’s career and features interviews with many of his friends and collaborators, including Quincy Jones, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, and, of course, fellow Canadians Céline Dion and Michael Bublé.
David Foster: Off the Record was directed by Montreal-born Barry Avrich (Caesar and Cleopatra).
Crave release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Genre: documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Jann Arden: One Night Only
Calgary-born singer-songwriter Jann Arden brings music and conversation to Toronto’s Great Hall.
Crave release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: 44 minutes
Genre: Comedy, music
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
The L Word: Generation Q
The L Word, the acclaimed LGBTQ mid-2000s drama series, is back in this sequel series set ten years later in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey all reprise their original roles in the Ilene Chaiken-created series.
Crave release date: December 8th at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 44 minutes each)
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Disney+
One Day at Disney [Disney+ Original]
One Day at Disney follows one day in the lives of various Disney employees as they go about their jobs.
The film was directed by Fritz Mitchell (30 for 30) and narrated by Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us). It’s also worth noting that new One Day at Disney shorts will be released on Disney+ every week.
Disney+ release date: December 3rd, 2019
Runtime: 59 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Netflix
The Confession Killer [Netflix Original]
This docuseries examines the truth and consequences of Henry Lee Lucas’ confession of committing hundreds of unsolved murders.
Netflix Canada release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: Five episodes (45 to 50 minutes each)
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Fuller House (Season 5) [Netflix Original]
After having their first baby, Jimmy and Steph learn what it’s like to be parents.
Note that this is only the first half of Fuller House‘s fifth and final season. The remaining nine episodes will release sometime in 2020.
Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, reprising their roles from Full House.
Netflix Canada release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: Nine episodes (24 to 35 minutes each)
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Marriage Story [Netflix Original]
An actress and her theatre director husband go through a coast-to-coast divorce and fight over custody of their son.
Marriage Story was written and directed by Noah Baumbach (The Meyerowitz Stories) and stars Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Alan Alda (The Aviator) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).
It’s worth noting that Marriage Story won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award runner-up prize at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
Netflix Canada release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah [Netflix Original]
Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish celebrates her 40th birthday with a Netflix special filled with singing, dancing and raunchy jokes.
Netflix Canada release date: December 3rd, 2019
Runtime: 55 minutes
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
V Wars [Netflix Original]
A scientist and his best friend struggle to stop a deadly virus that could lead to a war between humans and vampires.
V Wars was created by Montreal-born William Laurin and Glenn Davis (Aftermath) and stars Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries), Vancouver-raised Adrian Holmes (19-2), Toronto-born Peter Outerbridge (Orphan Black) and Toronto-born Laura Vandervoort (Smallville).
It’s also worth noting that the show was filmed in various parts of Ontario, including Toronto and Sudbury.
Netflix Canada release date: December 3rd, 2019
Runtime: 55 minutes
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
