Apple’s new high-end desktop and display configuration are going to be available to order on the 10th of December.
Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) took to Twitter to report that Apple sent out an email today to forwarn him, and other people presumably, that the expensive computer is going up for sale on Tuesday.
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2019
So far, the computer doesn’t have Canadian pricing, but in the U.S. it starts at $5,999 USD (about $8,060 CAD). The Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 USD (roughly $6,716 CAD).
It’s also unclear if the desktop is going to be available in Apple Stores across the country on the 10th, or if that’s just the day it begins online sales. The company’s website slated it for a fall release, but as it’s December now, we’ll count us as lucky Apple got the machine out before 2020.
The two pieces of hardware were announced at WWDC in June, and if you want to learn more about them, check out our prior report.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple Canada for any Canadian specific information.
Source: @MKBHD Via: The Verge
