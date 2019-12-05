Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7c, 8c and 8cx Enterprise compute platforms

Rounding out the announcements at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii, Qualcomm unveiled its new portfolio of Snapdragon Compute chips.

First up, new Snapdragon 7c and 8c processors join the previously announced Snapdragon 8cx, offering long battery life, cellular connectivity, AI accelerated performance and more. Qualcomm says these chips enable fanless, thin and light designs for modern computing.

Further, Qualcomm also unveiled the new 8cx enterprise compute platform, which offers connected security software and secured-core PC support for modern enterprises hoping to make workers more mobile than ever before.

The Snapdragon 7c boasts a 25 percent boost in system performance and up to twice the battery life compared to competing platforms, according to Qualcomm. Targeted at entry level devices, the compute platform also offers fast connectivity through the X15 LTE modem. On the inside, the platform sports an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU along with a Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU. It also includes the Qualcomm AI Engine boasting over five trillion operations per second (TOPS).

As for the Snapdragon 8c, the 7nm platform is 30 percent faster than the Snapdragon 850, which should help it power through multi-tasking and productivity applications. Qualcomm says it purpose-built the platform with instant-on responsiveness and multi-day battery life. Plus, the 8c uses an integrated X24 LTE modem that enables multi-gigabit connectivity.

On top of that, the 8c sports a Qualcomm AI Engine with six TOPS dedicated to accelerating machine learning applications. Qualcomm says the 8c sports a powerful GPU as well. The platform comes in an ultra-thin, fan-less design that Qualcomm optimized for mainstream use.

Finally, Qualcomm unveiled the new 8cx Enterprise compute platform, based on the world’s first 7nm PC platform, the Snapdragon 8cx. Qualcomm says workplaces can take advantage of the Enterprise platform’s optimized system performance and connected security software to reach new levels of performance and security.

Qualcomm says the new offerings will give its partners more flexibility in differentiating their offerings, which will help them meet the various needs of the industry.