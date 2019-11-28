Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted in the wild

People are starting to see the Tesla Cybertruck on the road only a week after Tesla first showed it off.
Elon Musk revealed the truck with a ton of fanfare and a few mistakes on November 22nd. Since then, the CEO shared that 250,000 people have placed a $150 deposit down to order the vehicle when it comes out late next year.
Among the most notable features Tesla packed into the truck, none have stood out more than its design. On stage, it looked super odd, but on the road, the unique look is surprisingly cool.
View this post on Instagram
GO ALSO VIEW ON YOUTUBE‼️‼️‼️ “WHAT THE HECK” Spotted @elonrmuskk cruising through Hawthorne in that new @teslamotors pick up truck today. #tesla #spacex #teslatruck #hawthorne #cruising #elonmusk #thefuture #backtothefuture #cybertruck #worldstar #tsr #tmz #balleralert #theshaderoom #explorepage #ev #Electricvehicle #rawfootage #whattheheck
Source: Chicago_roy
Comments