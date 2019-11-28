Here are Toys R Us’ Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday 2019 is full of deals from a variety of retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and The Source, but the children-focused Toys R Us also has its own assortment of discounts.
The sales start on November 28th and end on December 4th. Check out the Toys R Us website for more deals.
Here are the upcoming tech-related Toys R Us Black Friday deals. These deals are in Canada prices.
- Just Dance 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch: now $29.97, was $49.99
- Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu or Eevee for Switch: now $59.97, was $79.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch: now 59.97, was $79.99
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortntie Purple Bundle: now $249.95, was $379.99
- PS4 1TB with Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: now $249.97, was $379.99
- LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate Ready for Schoool Tablet: now $64.97, was $129.99
- Fujifilm Instax Flamingo Pink: now $59.97, was $89.94
- 4M 3-in-1 Mini Solar Robot: now $17.47, was $24.99
- iKaraoke Bluetooth Karaoke: now $59.97, was $99.99
Comments