Here are Toys R Us’ Black Friday tech deals

Stores open 7am on November 29th

Nov 28, 2019

4:38 PM EST

The main page of the Toys "R" Us app

Black Friday 2019 is full of deals from a variety of retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and The Source, but the children-focused Toys R Us also has its own assortment of discounts.

The sales start on November 28th and end on December 4th. Check out the Toys R Us website for more deals.

Here are the upcoming tech-related Toys R Us Black Friday deals. These deals are in Canada prices.

  • Just Dance 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch: now $29.97, was $49.99
  • Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu or Eevee for Switch: now $59.97, was $79.99
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch: now 59.97, was $79.99
  • Xbox One S 1TB Fortntie Purple Bundle: now $249.95, was $379.99
  • PS4 1TB with Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: now $249.97, was $379.99
  • LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate Ready for Schoool Tablet: now $64.97, was $129.99
  • Fujifilm Instax Flamingo Pink: now $59.97, was $89.94
  • 4M 3-in-1 Mini Solar Robot: now $17.47, was $24.99
  • iKaraoke Bluetooth Karaoke: now $59.97, was $99.99

