Elon Musk says Tesla has received 146,000 Cybertruck orders

Last week, CEO of Tesla Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck, which is the companies first foray into the all-electric pickup truck market.
The Cybertruck has a 17-inch touchscreen and is made out of ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel with a $50,000 price tag in Canada. Depending on the specs you purchase, the Cybertruck is expected to be available late 2021 or early 2022.
Two days after announcing the Cybertruck, Musk took to Twitter to silence those who disliked its design by stating startling pre-order numbers. To-date, Musk notes that “146,000 Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor.”
- Single Motor RWD – $39,000 USD (roughly, $50,980 CAD) – 402 km estimated range
- Dual Motor AWD – $49,900 USD (roughly, $64,052 CAD) – 482 km estimated range
- Tri Motor AWD – $69,900 USD (roughly, $90,196 CAD) – 804 km estimated range
- Single Motor RWD – 7,500 lbs of towing capacity – 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds
- Dual Motor AWD – 10,000 lbs towing capacity – 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds
- Tri Motor AWD – 14,000 lbs of towing capacity – 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds
Source: Twitter
