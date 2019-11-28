Go forth, Canada. Best Buy Canada’s 2019 Black Friday event is now on and here’s a complete list of all the tech gear you can buy. The list is plenty and so are the discounts.
Wearables
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, 40mm – $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Garmin vivofit jr 2 Kids Activity Tracker, Darth Vader Edition – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $199.99 (Reg. $230.99)
- Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm Multisport GPS Watch with TOPO Canada Preloaded – $449.99 (Reg. $659.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, 40mm – $179.99 (Reg. $259.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, 40mm – $299.99 (Reg. $369.99)
Smart Home
- Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (Reg. $169.00)
- Google Home Max – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (Reg. $49.00)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (Reg. $69.00)
- Google Nest Protect – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – $289.99 (Reg. $359.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – $64.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Dyson AM10 Humidifier, 6 Pint – $398.99 (Reg. $598.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Dyson Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum – $399.99 (Reg. $599.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum – $399.99 (Reg. $599.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro Bundle with Chime Pro – $229.99 (Reg. $359.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Yale Assure Touchscreen Bluetooth Smart Lock – $249.99 (Reg. $331.99)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security System with 2 1080p HD Cameras – $449.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Pro + Connect – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with Amazon Echo Dot – $94.99 (Reg. $179.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ with Alexa – $109.99 (Reg. $179.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant – $49.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit with 4 Bulbs + Amazon Echo Dot – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Philips Digital Air Fryer – $169.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Blendtec Total Blender 2.6L 1500-Watt Countertop Blender – $279.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier – $399.99 (Reg. $589.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven – $119.99 (Reg. $199.99)
Smartphone
- Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, $0 on Telus contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, $0 on Rogers contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, $0 on Fido contract with $50 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, $0 on Koodo contract with $50 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $1059.99 with $300 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1219.99 with $150 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A50, 64GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $399.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A70, 128GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $499.99 with $250 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 256GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $959.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 256GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1159.99 with $300 Gift Card
Computers and Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32GB – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB – $119.99 (Reg. $169.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eBook Reader, 8GB – $109.99 (Reg. $139.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2019) with Wi-Fi, 32GB – $369.99 (Reg. $429.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $1499.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ Tablet, 32GB – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet, 128GB – $699.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Dell 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $799.99 (Reg. $1149.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go with Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 S – $549.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1199.99 (Reg. $1349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1049.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1299.99 (Reg. $1599.99)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM and Windows 10 – $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- HP Omen Obelisk Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB Hard Drive, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and Windows 10 – $1499.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ Touchscreen eBook Reader – $109.99 (Reg. $139.99) [November 29 to December 2]
Gaming
- Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition – $179.99 (Reg. $299.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $449.99 (Reg. $599.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Xbox One Wireless Controller, Phantom White Special Edition – $64.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB NHL 20 Bundle – $369.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- PlayStation 4 DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller – $49.99 (Reg. $74.99)
- PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Gaming Headset Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle – $89.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- PlayStation VR Blood & Truth & Everybody’s Golf Bundle – $319.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- PlayStation VR Five-Game Bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody’s Golf VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Resident
- Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One) – $14.99 (Reg. $39.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Days Gone (PS4) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – $399.99
- FIFA 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Gears 5 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- God of War (PS4) – $9.99 (Reg. $19.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- NHL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Evil 7: Biohazard and Skyrim VR – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) – $9.99 (Reg. $19.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset – $199.99 (Reg. $269.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset with Controllers – $839.99 (Reg. $939.99) [November 29 to December 2]
TVs
- Sony 55″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $699.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ 4K HDR OLED Android Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3999.99)
- Sony 65″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1399.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $849.99)
- Samsung 65″ 4K HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV – $799.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Samsung 75″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1499.99)
- TCL 4-Series 65″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- LG 55″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- LG 55″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1799.99 (Reg. $2699.99)
- LG 55″ NanoCell 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- LG 65″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2199.99 (Reg. $2999.99)
- LG 65″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2499.99 (Reg. $3799.99)
- LG 75″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.5 Smart TV – $1399.99 (Reg. $2499.99)
- Insignia 58″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $449.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- Toshiba 50″ 4K HDR LED Fire Smart TV – $399.99 (Reg. $599.99)
Cameras
- GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $399.99 (Reg. $459.99)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $469.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45 Lens and Bag – $399.99 (Reg. $779.99)
- DJI Osmo Action Camera – $369.99 (Reg. $469.99)
- DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera – $419.99 (Reg. $469.99)
- Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/70-300mm Lenses – $499.99 (Reg. $899.99)
Audio
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $24.99 (Reg. $49.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $34.99 (Reg. $69.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Google Chromecast – $35.00 (Reg. $45.00)
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $70.00 (Reg. $90.00)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker – $249.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $379.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $209.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99) [November 29 to December 3]
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System – $124.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Beats by Dr.Dre Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – $229.99 (Reg. $399.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Onkyo TX-NR787 9.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $499.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Sony 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $349.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Harman Kardon Astra Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa – $129.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $159.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Jaybird X4 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $89.99 (Reg. $169.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- JBL Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- JBL x Under Armour Flash In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $139.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- UE MEGABOOM (2018) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
Accessories
- Samsung 24″ 60Hz 4ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung 27″ WQHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor – $369.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Samsung 28″ 4K 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $279.99 (Reg. $399.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA SSD – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD – $129.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSD Memory Card – $39.99 (Reg. $54.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSD Memory Card – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Acer Predator 24″ 1080p 144Hz 1ms TN LED Gaming Monitor – $279.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Acer 34″ 1440p 75Hz Ultrawide 1ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $469.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Google Nest Wifi Router – $199.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Google Nest Wifi Router and Point, 2 Pack – $299.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Logitech G502 SE Hero Edition Gaming Mouse – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G512 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Mouse – $59.99 (Reg. $99.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Alienware 25″ 1080p 240Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $499.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- ASUS 34″ ROG Swift WQHD 5ms GTG Ultrawide Curved IPS LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $799.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- ASUS 49″ 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved Ultrawide VA LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $949.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Belkin BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Dell 27″ WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $449.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- Lexar 128GB microSD Class 10 Memory Card – $24.99 (Reg. $59.99)
- LG 24″ 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $119.99 (Reg. $189.99)
- Linksys Velop AC2200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $379.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard – $59.99 (Reg. $84.99)
- Mophie Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch – $129.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AC2600 Gigabit Router – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gigabit Router – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Optical Gaming Mouse – $39.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- Seagate Expansion 6TB Desktop External Hard Drive – $119.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- WD My Book 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
