Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in December

Nov 28, 2019

9:09 PM EST

Netflix

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This December, shows and movies like The Witcher, 6 Underground and Dead Kids will premiere on the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.

December 1st

  • Dead Kids

December 2nd

  • Team Kaylie: part 2

December 3rd

  • Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentaca de Cristo
  • Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

December 4th

  • Let’s Dance
  • Los Briceno
  • Magic for Humans: season 2

December 5th

  • A Christmas Prince The Royal Baby
  • Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
  • V Wars
  • Home for Christmas

December 6th

  • Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
  • The Chosen One: season 2
  • The Confession Killer
  • Fuller House: season 5
  • Glow Up
  • Marriage Story
  • Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
  • Teasing Master Takagi-san: season 2
  • Three Days of Christmas
  • Triad Princess

December 9th

  • A Family Reunion Christmas

December 10th

  • Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

December 12th

  • Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
  • Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

December 13th

  • 6 Underground

December 17th

  • Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

December 18th

  • Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
  • Soundtrack

December 19th

  • After The Raid
  • Ultraviolet: season 2
  • Twice Upon a Time

December 20th

  • The Two Popes
  • The Witcher

December 24th

  • Carole & Tuesday: part 2
  • Como caido del cielo
  • Crash Landing on You
  • John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
  • Lost in Space: season 2
  • Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: part 2

December 26th

  • The App
  • Le Bazar de la Charite
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers
  • You: season 2

December 27th

  • The Gift
  • Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up

December 28th

  • Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

December 30th

  • Alexa & Katie: season 3
  • The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

December 31st

  • The Degenerates: season 2
  • The Neighbor
  • Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

