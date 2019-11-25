PREVIOUS|
News

Nokia teases a new phone to come out December 5th

Let's hope this device makes it to Canada faster than Nokia's other devices

Nov 25, 2019

10:05 AM EST

0 comments

Nokia, which has been on an upswing lately, has revealed that it’s going to release a new phone on December 5th.

Not all of the brand’s phones come to Canada, but so far this year, the lower-end Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.2 and 4.2 models have all washed up on our shores.

It’s hard to tell what this phone will be like since the teaser so far is very minimal, but knowing Nokia and it’s current suite of devices, it will likely be somewhere in either the mid-range or low-end phone space.

At the end of the video, when it says coming soon, the outline of a phone vaguely appears around the words and the shape of it at least makes it look like a smartphone instead of something with a candybar design.

Like I said before, the evidence points towards it being a lower-cost handset, but the video and the way that they’re teasing it makes me want to believe it’s going to be something with an edge-to-edge screen. Maybe even something that drops the notch would help the brand stand out in the crowded phone space.

Source: Nokia

Related Articles

News

Aug 1, 2019

3:02 PM EST

HMD brings two more low-cost Nokia phones to Canada

Reviews

Sep 22, 2019

11:39 AM EST

Nokia 4.2 and 2.2: The best phones for under $300

Business

Jun 4, 2019

11:58 AM EST

Nokia surpasses Huawei, Ericsson 5G contracts globally

Comments