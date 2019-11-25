Nokia teases a new phone to come out December 5th

Nokia, which has been on an upswing lately, has revealed that it’s going to release a new phone on December 5th.
Not all of the brand’s phones come to Canada, but so far this year, the lower-end Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.2 and 4.2 models have all washed up on our shores.
It’s hard to tell what this phone will be like since the teaser so far is very minimal, but knowing Nokia and it’s current suite of devices, it will likely be somewhere in either the mid-range or low-end phone space.
The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019
At the end of the video, when it says coming soon, the outline of a phone vaguely appears around the words and the shape of it at least makes it look like a smartphone instead of something with a candybar design.
Like I said before, the evidence points towards it being a lower-cost handset, but the video and the way that they’re teasing it makes me want to believe it’s going to be something with an edge-to-edge screen. Maybe even something that drops the notch would help the brand stand out in the crowded phone space.
Source: Nokia
