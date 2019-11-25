5G subscriptions to reach 2.6 billion by the end of 2025: report

5G subscriptions will top 2.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to Ericsson’s recent mobility report examining the uptake of the next generation of the wireless network.
Analysts believe that this will be possible because of a rapidly developing 5G ecosystem. They also believe that the 5G subscriptions uptake will be significantly faster than that of LTE.
The report predicts that 5G will cover up to 65 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2025 and handle 45 percent of global mobile data traffic.
The next generation of the wireless network is likely not coming to Canada until 2021 at the earliest, and even then some decisions in the space have not been made, including whether Huawei will participate in the rollout. Newly sworn-in Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has said that there is no timeline regarding when Canada will make a decision on its Huawei 5G review, but that it is a priority.
Additionally, the Ericsson report predicts that smartphone users are expected to consume a global average of 24GB per month in 2025 up from 7.5GB that is being consumed currently. This is because video usage will increase and new services will become available.
“With 7.2 GB per month, one can stream 21 minutes of HD video (1280 x 720) daily, while 24 GB would allow streaming 30 minutes of HD video with an additional six minutes of VR each day,” the report reads.
In Canada, 12 companies including Telus and Rogers recently got a hold of 600 MHz spectrum licences, which operators are hoping to use in the rollout of their upcoming 5G networks.
Ericsson says it conducted the report by examining historical data from various sources and looked at customer networks. Future developments are predicted through macroeconomic trends, user trends, and market maturity.
Source: Ericsson
