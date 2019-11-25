PREVIOUS|
Resources

London Drugs now offers same-day delivery in Western Canada, reveals Black Friday deals

Nov 25, 2019

7:18 PM EST

0 comments

London Drugs is now offering same-day delivery service in 20 markets across Western Canada. The company is offering this just in time Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Customers who place orders before 2pm can get same-day delivery Monday to Friday. According to a press release, online orders will get fulfilled by London Drugs locations within 10 kilometres of a store.

Same-day delivery is available in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Ladner, Langley, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Victoria, West Vancouver, White Rock, Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Calgary, Airdrie, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

Same-day delivery excludes, heavy items, including furniture, big-screen TVs, larger unconventional items. Orders over $75 are free and under is $7.95.

London Drugs also has an assortment of deals for Black Friday. These deals run from November 28th until December 4th.

  • Fitbit Charge 3: now $129.99, was $199.95
  • PS4 Bundle: now $249.99, was $379.99
  • Thinkware FA10 Dash Cam: now $69.99, was $149.99
  • Sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water maker: now $69.99, was $119.99
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Stick Vacuum: now $399.99, was $599.99
  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: now $139.99, was $329.99

Check out at London Drugs’ website for more deals

Related Articles

News

Jul 16, 2018

11:08 AM EST

Public Mobile is available at London Drugs locations [Update]

News

Oct 28, 2011

6:23 AM EST

Strategy Analytics: Nokia still largest global handset manufacturer, Samsung catching up

News

Dec 12, 2011

9:24 AM EST

Apple: “customers have downloaded more than 18 billion apps”

Comments