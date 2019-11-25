PREVIOUS|
Disney might be removing Baby Yoda GIFs because of copyright

You may no longer be able to share GIFs of the cutest character that makes everyone feel warm and fuzzy

Due to copyright infringement, Disney might be removing GIFs of “Baby Yoda,” the ever-so sweet and adorable character from live-action Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

Vulture critic Kathryn VanArendonk tweeted: “Wanna know something *very* dumb? All of vulture’s baby Yoda gifs have been removed from Giphy for copyright reasons.”

The tweet, which was posted on November 21st, has since been deleted. MobileSyrup has reached out to Disney+ to confirm if it is removing GIFs of the cute character because of copyright.

IGN reported on November 24th that the cute character has been shared several times on social media by people and several publications for the purpose of reporting.

It added that VanArendonkposted an article in which the Baby Yoda GIFs were removed from Giphy.

VanArendonk further tweeted, citing a Forbes article, that GIFs are fair game and are not part of copyright infringement issues.

