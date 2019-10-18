Disney reveals ‘The Mandalorian’ release schedule on Disney+

Disney has confirmed the release schedule for the first season of its Disney+ live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.
Altogether, the season will contain eight episodes and roll out as follows:
- Episode 1 — November 12th
- Episode 2 — November 15th
- Episode 3 — November 22nd
- Episode 4 — November 29th
- Episode 5 — December 6th
- Episode 6 — December 13th
- Episode 7 — December 18th
- Episode 8 — December 27th
Disney has confirmed that its Disney+ original series will follow a weekly rollout schedule, rather than an all-at-once debut like Netflix. That said, The Mandalorian suggests that Disney is willing to play around with specific timing.
As shown above, The Mandalorian isn’t following a strict once-per-week rollout, with some episodes debuting three or five days after the previous one. It’s unclear, however, if other Disney+ shows may see a similar scattered release.
The Mandalorian is particularly notable for being both a marquee launch title for Disney+ and the first live-action Star Wars TV show.
Taking place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the series follows an independent Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy beyond the reaches of the New Republic.
The Mandalorian was created by Iron Man director Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Nick Nolte (Warrior) and Carl Weathers (Rocky franchise).
Lucasfilm is also developing two more live-action series for Disney+ — one focused on Rogue One star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and another with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. No premiere date has been revealed for these shows.
Disney+ will launch in Canada on November 12th at a cost of $8.99 CAD/month.
Image credit: Lucasfilm
Via: Fandom
Comments