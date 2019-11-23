Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [November 18 — 24]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, with other streaming services mentioned when relevant.
This column will also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Reminder: Disney+ released in Canada last week, so all of the original series that it launched are receiving new episodes this week. More info on those can be found here.
Amazon Prime Video
Brittany Runs a Marathon
An overweight woman in New York City sets out to become healthier and take part in the city’s annual marathon.
Brittany Runs a Marathon was written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo (feature-length directorial debut) and stars Jillian Bell (Workaholics), Michaela Watkins (Transparent), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Blindspotting) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out).
Original theatrical release date: August 23rd, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 22nd
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
Stream Brittany Runs a Marathon here.
The Feed [Prime Original]
A brain implant that lets people share thoughts and emotions gets into the wrong hands, leading its creator and his family to deal with the ensuing chaos.
Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Nick Clark Windo, The Feed was created by Channing Powell (The Walking Dead) and stars David Thewlis (Harry Potter franchise), Guy Bernet (Counterpart), Nina Touissant-White and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 22nd, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (52 to 57 minutes each)
Genre: Psychological thriller
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Feed here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $79/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops
Directed by Jenifer McShane (Mothers of Bedford), Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops explores how San Antonio, Texas police officers Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro factor in mental health when trying to help people in crisis.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: November 20th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw
Actor-comedian Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) makes his stand-up debut featuring a variety of characters and stories drawn from his personal experiences.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: November 23rd, 2019 at 10pm ET
Runtime: 1 hour, 4 minutes
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Ready for War
Andrew Renzi (They Fight) directs this documentary about deported veterans in the United States.
It’s worth noting that Toronto-born rapper Drake ‘God’s Plan’ executive produced Ready for War alongside writer-director David Ayer (End of Watch).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: November 22rd, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Ready for War here.
Us
Writer-director Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out follows a family that goes on vacation, only to be pursued by a group of people that look just like them.
Us stars Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Shahidi Joseph Wright (The Lion King), Evan Alex (Mani) and Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).
Original theatrical release date: March 22rd, 2019
Crave release date: November 23rd, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes
Genre: Horror
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
Stream Us here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Netflix
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator [Netflix Original]
Eva Orner (Taxi to the Dark Side) chronicles the rise and fall of hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury as disturbing allegations come to light.
Netflix Canada release date: November 20th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator here.
Dolly Partan’s Heartstrings [Netflix Original]
This anthology series features eight stories about family, love, faith and forgiveness that are all inspired by famous Dolly Partan songs.
Partan headlines an ensemble cast that includes Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars), Kathleen Turner (Peggy Sue Got Married) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Leo (The Fighter).
Netflix Canada release date: November 22nd, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (57 to 86 minutes each)
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Dolly Partan’s Heartstrings here.
The Dragon Prince — Season 3 [Netflix Original]
The third season of The Dragon Prince follows Callum and Rayla as they cross into the magical realm of Xadia as Ezran returns to Katolis as king amidst mounting conflict.
The Dragon Prince was created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (PlayStation 3 video game Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) and features the voices of Jack DeSena (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Paula Burrows (Unspeakable) and Vancouver-born Sasha Rojen (The Flash).
The Dragon Prince‘s Vancouver connections don’t stop there, though. The city’s own Bardel Entertainment handles the animation for the show.
Netflix Canada release date: November 22nd, 2019
Runtime: Nine episodes (29 to 36 minutes each)
Genre: Animated fantasy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Dragon Prince Season 3 here.
The Knight Before Christmas [Netflix Original]
A medieval knight who was transported to the present-day era falls in love with a science teacher.
The Knight Before Christmas was directed by Vancouver’s own Monika Mitchell (Sugar Babies) and stars Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) and Josh Whitehouse (the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel).
It’s also worth noting that the film was shot in and around Ontario’s Muskoka region.
Netflix Canada release date: November 21st, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Genre: Romantic comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream The Knight Before Christmas here.
Narcoworld: Dope Stories [Netflix Original]
This documentary series brings you along with cops as they try to bust drug dealers.
Netflix Canada release date: November 22nd, 2019
Runtime: Four episodes (37 to 47 minutes)
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Narcoworld: Dope Stories here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here. A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
